Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CBD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America upgraded Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CBD opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 52 week low of $2.73 and a 52 week high of $6.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.84 million, a PE ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Institutional Trading of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição ( NYSE:CBD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($1.64). Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 872.8% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 9,671 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 102.4% in the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 6,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 4.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Brazilian Retail, Grupo Éxito, and Other Businesses segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

