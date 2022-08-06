Comparing Biotricity (BTCY) & Its Peers

Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Rating) is one of 85 publicly-traded companies in the “Electric services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Biotricity to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Biotricity and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Biotricity $7.70 million N/A -1.79 Biotricity Competitors $9.22 billion $453.28 million 5.32

Biotricity’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Biotricity. Biotricity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

5.5% of Biotricity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.9% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Biotricity has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biotricity’s competitors have a beta of -1.16, meaning that their average stock price is 216% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Biotricity and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biotricity 0 1 2 0 2.67 Biotricity Competitors 547 3323 3115 60 2.38

Biotricity presently has a consensus target price of $5.67, suggesting a potential upside of 364.48%. As a group, “Electric services” companies have a potential upside of 2.77%. Given Biotricity’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Biotricity is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Biotricity and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biotricity N/A N/A N/A Biotricity Competitors -6.11% 6.66% 2.11%

Summary

Biotricity competitors beat Biotricity on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Biotricity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biotricity, Inc., medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions primarily in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses. It offers Bioflux mobile cardiac telemetry solution, an integrated electrocardiogram (ECG) device and software solution. The company is based in Redwood City, California.

