COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Citigroup

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of CMPS opened at $20.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.18 million, a PE ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 2.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.95 and its 200-day moving average is $12.21. COMPASS Pathways has a fifty-two week low of $6.54 and a fifty-two week high of $49.51.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.18. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Analysts predict that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 4.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 17.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 191.3% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 156.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. 17.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

