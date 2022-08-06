COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Citigroup

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of CMPS opened at $20.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.18 million, a PE ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 2.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.95 and its 200-day moving average is $12.21. COMPASS Pathways has a fifty-two week low of $6.54 and a fifty-two week high of $49.51.
COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.18. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Analysts predict that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.
