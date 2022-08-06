Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Downgraded to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $2.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Compugen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Compugen Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of Compugen stock opened at $1.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.84 and its 200-day moving average is $2.49. Compugen has a 12-month low of $1.39 and a 12-month high of $7.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Compugen ( NASDAQ:CGEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Compugen will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGEN. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Compugen by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 22,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Compugen in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Compugen by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 213,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 11,015 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Compugen in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Compugen in the fourth quarter worth about $1,760,000.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies as a monotherapy; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and AZD2936, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase I/II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

