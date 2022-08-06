CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) Given a €68.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($70.10) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

COP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($54.64) price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €76.00 ($78.35) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($67.01) price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €81.00 ($83.51) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €67.50 ($69.59) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Stock Down 8.1 %

COP stock opened at €41.68 ($42.97) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is €42.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is €49.40. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €36.30 ($37.42) and a fifty-two week high of €82.80 ($85.36).

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

