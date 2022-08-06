Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Upgraded to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Piper Sandler currently has $17.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $16.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CRK. MKM Partners restated a neutral rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Comstock Resources from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Comstock Resources Price Performance

NYSE CRK opened at $15.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.42. Comstock Resources has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $22.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $946.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.80 million. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 63.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 175.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comstock Resources will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.56% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

