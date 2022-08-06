Connectome (CNTM) Market Cap Achieves $211,643.69

Connectome (CNTM) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. Connectome has a total market cap of $211,643.69 and approximately $445,991.00 worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Connectome coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000752 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Connectome has traded 9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Connectome alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,239.93 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004301 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004302 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003961 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003636 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002200 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00132577 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00033639 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00064072 BTC.

About Connectome

Connectome is a coin. Its genesis date was May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. The official website for Connectome is connectome.to. Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Connectome Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Connectome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Connectome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Connectome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Connectome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.