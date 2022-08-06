Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.23

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.23 and traded as low as $7.07. Continental Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $7.15, with a volume of 111,820 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CTTAY shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €83.00 ($85.57) to €81.00 ($83.51) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays raised shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.67.

Get Continental Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.22 and its 200 day moving average is $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Continental Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:CTTAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 8.67%. Equities research analysts predict that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.