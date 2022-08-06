Convex Finance (CVX) Price Hits $7.09 on Major Exchanges

Convex Finance (CVX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. Over the last seven days, Convex Finance has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. Convex Finance has a market capitalization of $470.87 million and approximately $10.52 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Convex Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $7.09 or 0.00030601 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 120.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004315 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.98 or 0.00668611 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00016168 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Convex Finance Coin Profile

Convex Finance’s total supply is 93,485,242 coins and its circulating supply is 66,383,369 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance.

Convex Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Convex Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Convex Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

