Convex Finance (CVX) Price Hits $7.09 on Major Exchanges

Convex Finance (CVX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. Over the last seven days, Convex Finance has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. Convex Finance has a market capitalization of $470.87 million and approximately $10.52 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Convex Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $7.09 or 0.00030601 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 120.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004315 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.98 or 0.00668611 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001615 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002243 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00016168 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Convex Finance Coin Profile
Convex Finance’s total supply is 93,485,242 coins and its circulating supply is 66,383,369 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance.
Convex Finance Coin Trading
