Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.93

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.93 and traded as low as $4.78. Cooper-Standard shares last traded at $5.03, with a volume of 249,107 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Cooper-Standard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Get Cooper-Standard alerts:

Cooper-Standard Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.08 and its 200-day moving average is $8.81. The stock has a market cap of $145.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.84.

Institutional Trading of Cooper-Standard

Cooper-Standard ( NYSE:CPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported ($3.00) EPS for the quarter. Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 67.25%. The company had revenue of $612.98 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard during the first quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

Cooper-Standard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, FlushSeal systems, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper-Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper-Standard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.