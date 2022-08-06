CorionX (CORX) Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

CorionX (CORX) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 6th. During the last seven days, CorionX has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. CorionX has a market cap of $53,730.72 and $78,770.00 worth of CorionX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CorionX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,209.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004308 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004307 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003975 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003639 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002203 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00132346 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00034277 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00065279 BTC.

CorionX Coin Profile

CorionX (CORX) is a coin. CorionX’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 129,910,129 coins. CorionX’s official Twitter account is @CorionPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CorionX is https://reddit.com/r/Corionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CorionX’s official website is corion.io/corionx.

CorionX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CorionX as a utility token stands for the adoption, usage, and spreading of stablecoins, CBDCs, Openfiance, Crypto and DeFi solutions. Introducing them to the world and supports the collaboration of the community. CorionX creates one platform for stablecoins and leads the #MoneyInTheRightDirection Movement to succeed in the paradigm shift and using crypto as digital and programmable money. CorionX is the “gas” for a stablecoin and crypto infrastructures. “

