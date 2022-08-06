Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,371,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,378,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 15.8% of Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,552,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,722,000 after buying an additional 12,073,555 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsimple Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $438,323,000. Passaic Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $372,814,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,074,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,643,000 after buying an additional 4,486,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,190,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,666,000 after buying an additional 3,106,951 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.39. The company had a trading volume of 6,702,637 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.43.

