Corsair Partnering (NYSE:CORS) Trading Down 0.1%

Corsair Partnering Co. (NYSE:CORS – Get Rating) traded down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.73 and last traded at $9.73. 3,558 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 73,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

Corsair Partnering Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Corsair Partnering during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Partnering during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,440,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corsair Partnering by 12.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Partnering during the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Partnering during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corsair Partnering Company Profile

Corsair Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

