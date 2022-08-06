CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.23-$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $552.00 million-$557.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $552.15 million. CoStar Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.09-$1.13 EPS.

CSGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on CoStar Group to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $79.88.

CSGP stock opened at $72.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.73. The company has a current ratio of 11.95, a quick ratio of 11.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CoStar Group has a 1-year low of $49.00 and a 1-year high of $101.05. The stock has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.75 and a beta of 0.92.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 16.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Analysts expect that CoStar Group will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $99,872.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,425.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $145,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,872,773.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $99,872.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,425.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 504.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in CoStar Group by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in CoStar Group in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group in the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

