Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stake Cut by Alapocas Investment Partners Inc.

Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,330 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,882 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 7.1% of Alapocas Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $2,323,746,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,389,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,920 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,643,166,000 after acquiring an additional 944,199 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 819,712 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $465,350,000 after acquiring an additional 294,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,372,449 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,173,133,000 after acquiring an additional 246,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 1.0 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on COST. StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $543.00 to $571.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $525.00 to $579.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.68.

Shares of COST stock traded down $5.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $538.00. 45,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,274,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $491.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $514.76. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.17. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

