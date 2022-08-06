Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

COVTY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Covestro from €43.00 ($44.33) to €42.00 ($43.30) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on Covestro from €56.00 ($57.73) to €45.00 ($46.39) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. DZ Bank lowered Covestro from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a €34.00 ($35.05) target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Covestro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Covestro from €62.00 ($63.92) to €58.50 ($60.31) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Covestro has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.94.

Shares of Covestro stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.00. Covestro has a 52 week low of $15.64 and a 52 week high of $34.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.21.

About Covestro

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

