Cowen Increases Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target to $163.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Cowen from $154.00 to $163.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ANET. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Arista Networks from $133.00 to $108.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Arista Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $157.53.

NYSE:ANET opened at $126.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.91 and its 200 day moving average is $114.69. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $85.18 and a fifty-two week high of $148.57.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.30. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 6,779 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.32, for a total value of $693,627.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $366,835.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 272,100 shares in the company, valued at $28,518,801. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 6,779 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.32, for a total transaction of $693,627.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 530,320 shares of company stock valued at $54,800,753. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $2,634,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 275.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after buying an additional 27,477 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 308.2% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 413.8% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 6,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

