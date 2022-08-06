Cowen Lowers Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) to Market Perform

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $60.00. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KSS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Kohl’s from $68.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. OTR Global lowered Kohl’s to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Kohl’s from $68.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Kohl’s from $38.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Kohl’s from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.79.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

KSS stock opened at $30.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.77. Kohl’s has a 1-year low of $26.07 and a 1-year high of $64.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kohl’s

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.59). Kohl’s had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kohl’s will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,991,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 125,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 51,567 shares during the period. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 330,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,778,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

