Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

COWN has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Cowen from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Cowen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Cowen from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cowen from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Cowen from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cowen has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Cowen Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ COWN opened at $38.65 on Friday. Cowen has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $40.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.65.

Cowen Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cowen

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen’s payout ratio is currently 10.48%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COWN. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen in the first quarter worth $27,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cowen by 57.2% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Cowen in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Cowen by 66.7% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

Further Reading

