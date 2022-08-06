Credit Suisse Group Lowers Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning. Credit Suisse Group currently has $15.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $20.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Repay from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Repay from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Repay from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.71.

Get Repay alerts:

Repay Trading Down 1.8 %

RPAY opened at $13.42 on Wednesday. Repay has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $24.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.93 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Repay ( NASDAQ:RPAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.85% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $67.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Repay will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Repay news, CEO John Andrew Sr. Morris purchased 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $1,012,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Repay news, Director Peter J. Kight purchased 37,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.79 per share, with a total value of $402,056.98. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,386,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,964,456.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Andrew Sr. Morris purchased 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $1,012,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 157,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,952 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Repay

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Repay by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Repay by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Repay by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Repay by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Repay by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter.

Repay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.