Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Critical Survey

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Credo Technology Group and Skyworks Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credo Technology Group N/A N/A N/A Skyworks Solutions 25.98% 30.60% 19.18%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Credo Technology Group and Skyworks Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Credo Technology Group 0 0 8 0 3.00 Skyworks Solutions 1 9 7 0 2.35

Earnings and Valuation

Credo Technology Group presently has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.68%. Skyworks Solutions has a consensus price target of $142.45, suggesting a potential upside of 26.44%. Given Skyworks Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Skyworks Solutions is more favorable than Credo Technology Group.

This table compares Credo Technology Group and Skyworks Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Credo Technology Group $106.48 million 21.85 -$22.18 million N/A N/A Skyworks Solutions $5.11 billion 3.55 $1.50 billion $8.23 13.69

Skyworks Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Credo Technology Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of Credo Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.1% of Skyworks Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Skyworks Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Skyworks Solutions beats Credo Technology Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Credo Technology Group

(Get Rating)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies. The company also offers intellectual property solutions consist of SerDes IP licensing. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators. The company provides its products for use in the aerospace, automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, entertainment and gaming, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet, and wearable markets. It sells its products through direct sales force, electronic component distributors, and independent sales representatives. The company was incorporated in 1962 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.