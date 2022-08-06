Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.24 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Criteo updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:CRTO traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.78. 398,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,404. Criteo has a fifty-two week low of $20.56 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.14.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Criteo in the first quarter valued at $644,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Criteo by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,541 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 31,410 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Criteo by 169.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 10,177 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Criteo by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 177,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,838,000 after buying an additional 7,472 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 72.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,479 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 70,173 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.
