Critical Analysis: ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) versus PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL)

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) and PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

ACV Auctions has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PayPal has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.8% of ACV Auctions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.9% of PayPal shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.6% of ACV Auctions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of PayPal shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACV Auctions $358.43 million 3.35 -$78.18 million ($0.58) -13.17 PayPal $25.37 billion 4.35 $4.17 billion $1.74 54.78

This table compares ACV Auctions and PayPal’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

PayPal has higher revenue and earnings than ACV Auctions. ACV Auctions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PayPal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ACV Auctions and PayPal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACV Auctions -23.08% -16.00% -9.10% PayPal 7.79% 16.79% 4.65%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ACV Auctions and PayPal, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACV Auctions 0 0 10 0 3.00 PayPal 0 13 29 0 2.69

ACV Auctions presently has a consensus price target of $19.18, indicating a potential upside of 151.07%. PayPal has a consensus price target of $139.43, indicating a potential upside of 46.27%. Given ACV Auctions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe ACV Auctions is more favorable than PayPal.

Summary

PayPal beats ACV Auctions on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Inc. operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc. operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies. PayPal Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

