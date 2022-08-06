Critical Review: First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) & Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY)

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) and Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Financial and Byline Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Financial $194.28 million 2.86 $52.99 million $4.76 9.71 Byline Bancorp $323.18 million 2.68 $92.79 million $2.23 10.27

Byline Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Financial. First Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Byline Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Profitability

First Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Byline Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. First Financial pays out 22.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Byline Bancorp pays out 16.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Byline Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares First Financial and Byline Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Financial 29.19% 11.50% 1.30% Byline Bancorp 26.03% 11.76% 1.41%

Volatility & Risk

First Financial has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Byline Bancorp has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.2% of First Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.2% of Byline Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of First Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 35.0% of Byline Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for First Financial and Byline Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 Byline Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00

First Financial presently has a consensus price target of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.18%. Byline Bancorp has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.27%. Given Byline Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Byline Bancorp is more favorable than First Financial.

Summary

Byline Bancorp beats First Financial on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans. In addition, it offers lease financing, trust account, depositor, and insurance services. The company operates 78 branches in west-central Indiana, east-central Illinois, western Kentucky, and middle and western Tennessee. First Financial Corporation was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, Indiana.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits. The company also provides term loans, revolving lines of credit, and construction financing services; senior secured financing solutions to private equity backed lower middle market companies; small business administration and united states department of agriculture loans; and treasury management products and services. In addition, it offers financing solutions for equipment vendors and their end users; and investment, trust, and wealth management services that include fiduciary and executor services, financial planning solutions, investment advisory services, and private banking services for foundations and endowments, and high net worth individuals. It operates through 43 branch locations in the Chicago metropolitan area and one branch in Brookfield, Wisconsin. The company was formerly known as Metropolitan Bank Group, Inc. and changed its name to Byline Bancorp, Inc. in 2015. Byline Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

