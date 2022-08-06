Crowny Market Capitalization Achieves $831,236.09 (CRWNY)

Crowny (CRWNY) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. One Crowny coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crowny has a market capitalization of $831,236.09 and approximately $66,576.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Crowny has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Crowny alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 184.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004311 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.99 or 0.00624964 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00015488 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Crowny Profile

Crowny’s total supply is 813,097,988 coins and its circulating supply is 462,191,889 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio.

Buying and Selling Crowny

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using U.S. dollars.

