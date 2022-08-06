Crust Network Market Capitalization Achieves $2.63 Million (CRU)

Crust Network (CRU) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. One Crust Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.86 or 0.00003700 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Crust Network has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Crust Network has a market cap of $2.63 million and approximately $404,667.00 worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Crust Network

CRU is a coin. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,062,357 coins. The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork. Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Crust Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crust Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

