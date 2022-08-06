Crypto Kombat Market Cap Reaches $44,913.05 (KOMBAT)

Crypto Kombat (KOMBAT) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. Over the last seven days, Crypto Kombat has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Crypto Kombat coin can currently be bought for $4.44 or 0.00019164 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypto Kombat has a total market cap of $44,913.05 and approximately $44.00 worth of Crypto Kombat was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 112% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004313 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.17 or 0.00621766 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001612 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002238 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00015715 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Crypto Kombat Coin Profile
Crypto Kombat’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,107 coins. Crypto Kombat’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Crypto Kombat Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Crypto Kombat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Kombat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.