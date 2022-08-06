Crypton (CRP) Market Cap Achieves $4.19 Million

Crypton (CRP) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. One Crypton coin can now be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00002671 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Crypton has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. Crypton has a market capitalization of $4.19 million and $106,559.00 worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Crypton is a coin. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. Crypton’s total supply is 6,759,263 coins. Crypton’s official Twitter account is @cranepay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypton is u.is.

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypton using one of the exchanges listed above.

