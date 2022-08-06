Cubiex Hits Market Cap of $91,861.92 (CBIX)

Cubiex (CBIX) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 6th. Cubiex has a market cap of $91,861.92 and approximately $3.00 worth of Cubiex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cubiex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Cubiex has traded up 53.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 120.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004315 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $154.98 or 0.00668611 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001615 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002243 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00016168 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Cubiex
Cubiex’s total supply is 71,852,557 coins. The Reddit community for Cubiex is /r/CubiexEsports. Cubiex’s official website is www.cubiex.com. Cubiex’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cubiex is medium.com/@CubiexeSports.
Cubiex Coin Trading
