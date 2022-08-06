Curi Wealth Management LLC Acquires 246 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,919 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 2.4% of Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $13,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 1.2% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 35,009 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,764,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Visa by 3.2% in the first quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 13,831 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visa by 0.8% in the first quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,069 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,447,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 72.3% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco raised its stake in Visa by 3.6% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 40,460 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,973,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

NYSE:V opened at $215.87 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $185.91 and a one year high of $242.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $410.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $205.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.48.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Visa

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,740 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.64.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

