Curi Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Curi Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 56.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 384 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% during the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 77.1% in the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% during the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 72,680 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,356,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 66,534 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS Health Stock Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVS. Loop Capital began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.90.

NYSE:CVS opened at $102.26 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $80.15 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.93.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 35.77%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

