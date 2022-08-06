Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Announces Earnings Results

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical device company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $64.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.42 million. Cutera had a negative net margin of 27.62% and a negative return on equity of 131.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Cutera updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Cutera Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of CUTR traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.74. 519,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,794. The firm has a market cap of $885.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.38. Cutera has a 12-month low of $31.62 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Get Cutera alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David H. Mowry acquired 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.12 per share, for a total transaction of $49,919.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,604,763.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cutera

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Cutera by 592.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 533 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cutera in the first quarter worth $266,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cutera by 54.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Cutera in the first quarter worth $745,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Cutera by 35.5% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,414 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CUTR shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Cutera from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Cutera from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Cutera from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cutera from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Cutera Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.