Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Announces Earnings Results

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical device company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $64.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.42 million. Cutera had a negative net margin of 27.62% and a negative return on equity of 131.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Cutera updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Cutera Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of CUTR traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.74. 519,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,794. The firm has a market cap of $885.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.38. Cutera has a 12-month low of $31.62 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.
In other news, CEO David H. Mowry acquired 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.12 per share, for a total transaction of $49,919.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,604,763.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on CUTR shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Cutera from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Cutera from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Cutera from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cutera from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.
Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.
