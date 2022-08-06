CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC trimmed its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,836 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 17,344 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 23.4% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 528 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE:CVS opened at $102.26 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $80.15 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.93.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 35.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at $59,495,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.90.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

