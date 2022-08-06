CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Poplar Forest Capital LLC

Poplar Forest Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 362,305 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 84,353 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up approximately 3.8% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $36,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,810,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,860,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,168 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,821,477 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,870,096,000 after purchasing an additional 414,724 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,099,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,273,690,000 after purchasing an additional 408,181 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,677,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,485,539,000 after purchasing an additional 163,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $1,346,805,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial upped their price target on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Loop Capital began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.90.

Insider Activity

CVS Health Trading Up 0.3 %

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.19. The stock had a trading volume of 229,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,881,003. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.95. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $79.33 and a 52 week high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.77%.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

