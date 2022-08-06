Cypress Capital LLC Acquires 917 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Cypress Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of OMC opened at $69.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.31. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.31 and a fifty-two week high of $91.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 39.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on OMC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.90.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.