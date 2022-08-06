Cypress Capital LLC Increases Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Cypress Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,147,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 127.0% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 373,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,689,000 after acquiring an additional 208,731 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 28,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $90.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.16 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.58.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.10%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EMR. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

