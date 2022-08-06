Cypress Capital LLC Makes New $220,000 Investment in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Cypress Capital LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 74.0% during the first quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 205,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,283,000 after buying an additional 87,274 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 22.4% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 20,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 3,692 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 198,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,698,000 after acquiring an additional 33,968 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.4% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 17,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 846,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,533,000 after acquiring an additional 71,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:PM opened at $97.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.11. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.64 and a 1 year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.33.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.