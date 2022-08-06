Cypress Capital LLC Sells 105 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Cypress Capital LLC cut its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for about 1.0% of Cypress Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $8,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth approximately $7,454,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in S&P Global by 33.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 127,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,440,000 after buying an additional 32,030 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 123.0% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in S&P Global by 32.2% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 93,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,223,000 after buying an additional 22,685 shares during the period. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $694,000. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,304.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,487 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,291. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.3 %

SPGI stock opened at $376.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $345.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $372.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.04. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $311.87 and a twelve month high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.12). S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 25.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.00.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

