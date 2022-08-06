Cypress Capital LLC Sells 782 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Cypress Capital LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:FLOT opened at $50.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.12 and its 200 day moving average is $50.41. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

