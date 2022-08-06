Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) Shares Sold by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ reduced its stake in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 641,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,585 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned 0.64% of Danimer Scientific worth $3,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNMR. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Danimer Scientific by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Danimer Scientific by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Danimer Scientific by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 868,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,396,000 after buying an additional 217,881 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. 51.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danimer Scientific

In other Danimer Scientific news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $50,800.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 474,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,610.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Danimer Scientific Price Performance

Shares of DNMR opened at $4.73 on Friday. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $21.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.61. The company has a market cap of $476.55 million, a P/E ratio of 52.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 7.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. Danimer Scientific had a net margin of 13.66% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $14.74 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Danimer Scientific

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

