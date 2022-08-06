Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.19-$1.21 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.03 billion-$6.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.62 billion. Dassault Systèmes also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.26-$0.28 EPS.
Dassault Systèmes Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of Dassault Systèmes stock opened at $43.01 on Friday. Dassault Systèmes has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $64.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.45. The company has a market cap of $57.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.29, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.99.
Dassault Systèmes Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.1479 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 0.37%. Dassault Systèmes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.43%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dassault Systèmes
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dassault Systèmes stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,168 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Dassault Systèmes were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Dassault Systèmes
Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.
