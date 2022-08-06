Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.19-$1.21 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.03 billion-$6.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.62 billion. Dassault Systèmes also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.26-$0.28 EPS.

Dassault Systèmes Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Dassault Systèmes stock opened at $43.01 on Friday. Dassault Systèmes has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $64.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.45. The company has a market cap of $57.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.29, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Dassault Systèmes alerts:

Dassault Systèmes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.1479 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 0.37%. Dassault Systèmes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dassault Systèmes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Dassault Systèmes from €162.00 ($167.01) to €160.00 ($164.95) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dassault Systèmes from €48.00 ($49.48) to €43.00 ($44.33) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Dassault Systèmes from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Dassault Systèmes from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their price objective on Dassault Systèmes from €43.00 ($44.33) to €46.00 ($47.42) in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dassault Systèmes stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,168 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Dassault Systèmes were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dassault Systèmes

(Get Rating)

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Systèmes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Systèmes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.