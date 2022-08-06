Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Barclays

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $220.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $250.00 to $223.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $180.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $132.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $154.20.

Datadog Price Performance

Datadog stock opened at $113.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33. Datadog has a 52-week low of $81.12 and a 52-week high of $199.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11,340.34 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. Datadog had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $406.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 73.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Datadog news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.51, for a total transaction of $345,720.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,021.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 25,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $2,598,023.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,510 shares in the company, valued at $22,131,652.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.51, for a total value of $345,720.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,021.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 148,650 shares of company stock valued at $15,336,520. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Datadog

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter worth about $592,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $488,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Datadog by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 55,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,907,000 after purchasing an additional 12,352 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Datadog by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,046,000 after purchasing an additional 9,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Featured Articles

