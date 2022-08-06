Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Lowered to $130.00 at Mizuho

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Datadog from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Datadog from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Datadog in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a hold rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Datadog from $180.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Datadog from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $154.20.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $113.29 on Friday. Datadog has a twelve month low of $81.12 and a twelve month high of $199.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.82 and its 200 day moving average is $121.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11,340.34 and a beta of 1.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. Datadog had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $406.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Datadog news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $412,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,458,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Datadog news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $412,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,458,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 9,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total transaction of $1,118,378.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at $24,207,877.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,650 shares of company stock worth $15,336,520 in the last ninety days. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Datadog by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 108,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Datadog by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,669,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at $428,000. 65.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

