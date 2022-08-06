DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.50-$8.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.87. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:DVA traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.68. 612,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,509. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.69. DaVita has a 1-year low of $74.97 and a 1-year high of $134.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.75 and its 200-day moving average is $102.40.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.21. DaVita had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.69%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. DaVita’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that DaVita will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on DVA shares. StockNews.com cut shares of DaVita from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of DaVita from $128.00 to $103.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $106.00.

In other news, COO Michael David Staffieri acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,554,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 61,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,754,463. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Michael David Staffieri purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,554,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,754,463. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $226,014.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DVA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in DaVita by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in DaVita by 847.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in DaVita in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DaVita by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in DaVita in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

