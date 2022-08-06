Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 279.96% and a negative return on equity of 79.96%. The business had revenue of $32.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.21) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.51. 1,277,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,250,788. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $17.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 55.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 8,328 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

