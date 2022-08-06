Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Holdings Lifted by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3,233.3% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.35% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Deere & Company Trading Up 0.3 %
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.65 by $0.16. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 23.3 EPS for the current year.
Deere & Company Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 23.58%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently commented on DE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $452.00 to $416.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.56.
About Deere & Company
Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Deere & Company (DE)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.