DeFi Pulse Index 24-Hour Volume Reaches $3.33 Million (DPI)

DeFi Pulse Index (DPI) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 6th. DeFi Pulse Index has a market capitalization of $64.86 million and $3.33 million worth of DeFi Pulse Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFi Pulse Index coin can currently be bought for approximately $116.04 or 0.00500593 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DeFi Pulse Index has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23,179.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004314 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004313 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003969 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003618 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002206 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00132710 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00033929 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00067740 BTC.

DeFi Pulse Index Coin Profile

DeFi Pulse Index (CRYPTO:DPI) is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2020. DeFi Pulse Index’s total supply is 558,983 coins. The official website for DeFi Pulse Index is www.tokensets.com/portfolio/dpi. DeFi Pulse Index’s official Twitter account is @SetProtocol.

Buying and Selling DeFi Pulse Index

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFi Pulse Index is an index of decentralized finance that isn’t synthetic or a derivative but rather you own the tokens that comprise the capitalization weighted index. Index includes 10 tokens: YFI, LEND, COMP, SNX, MKR, REN, KNC, LRC, BAL, REPv2 The price per token multiplied by the circulating supply determines the circulating market cap. Each position is weighted by its relative circulating market cap to other positions in the index. The DeFI Pulse Index plans to expand the index to include more DeFi Projects when subsequent rebalances occur. We will provide more information about methodology and inclusion criteria before “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Pulse Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Pulse Index should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFi Pulse Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

