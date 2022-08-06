Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:DEX)

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

DEX opened at $7.74 on Friday. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $10.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund

In other Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 6,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.74 per share, with a total value of $50,766.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,144,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,861,270.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 9,658 shares of company stock valued at $74,434.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 114,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 8,144 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 50,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 11,776 shares during the last quarter.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

