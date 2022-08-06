Delek US (NYSE:DK) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Delek US to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Delek US from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.45.

Delek US Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Delek US stock opened at $24.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Delek US has a twelve month low of $13.48 and a twelve month high of $35.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delek US

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $1.93. Delek US had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.88) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 173.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Delek US will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Delek US by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,694,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $163,273,000 after buying an additional 446,408 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Delek US by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,180,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,967,000 after buying an additional 401,246 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Delek US by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,488,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,030,000 after buying an additional 249,499 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Delek US by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,466,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,561,000 after buying an additional 214,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Delek US by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,408,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,421,000 after purchasing an additional 807,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

