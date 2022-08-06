Delphy (DPY) Price Reaches $0.0054 on Major Exchanges

Delphy (DPY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. During the last seven days, Delphy has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. One Delphy coin can now be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Delphy has a market capitalization of $337,031.92 and $24,479.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,172.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004314 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003994 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003626 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002206 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00132328 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00034282 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00060857 BTC.

Delphy (DPY) is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 coins. The official website for Delphy is delphy.org. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is decentralised prediction market platform developed on the Ethereum network. Through the Delphy platform, users share their knowledge and predictions regarding the possibles outcomes of current & future events. At the moment Delphy is only focused on the digital assets markets, but their goal is to progress to different markets such as sports and politics. The DPY token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issue by Delphy, mainly used to buy/sell positions in the possible outcomes of an event. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

